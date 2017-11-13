FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Electric to focus to power, healthcare and aviation, cuts outlook
November 13, 2017

General Electric to focus to power, healthcare and aviation, cuts outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Monday it will narrow its focus to power, healthcare and aviation business, and set an earnings target between $1.00 and $1.07 per share for next year, a drop from its earlier forecast, the company said on Monday.

GE also said it will cut its board size to 12 from 18 members and add three new directors in 2018, at an annual investor event.

The company said it is focusing on businesses where it sees the best growth potential and where it has good technology, scale and a large base of installed customers, and where it can use its digital software to enhance performance.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby

