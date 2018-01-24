General Electric says US securities regulator probing insurance charge

(Reuters) - General Electric Co’s (GE.N) chief financial officer said on Wednesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating a recent insurance charge made by the company.

GE said last week it would book a $11-billion charge in the fourth quarter, including $6.2 billion related to insurance reserves. The insurance charge was double what GE had warned last year.

“We’ve been notified by the SEC that they are investigating the process leading to the insurance reserve increase and fourth quarter charge, as well as GE’s revenue recognition and controls for long-term service agreements,” CFO Jamie Miller told analysts on a call after announcing earnings earlier on Wednesday. “We are cooperating fully with the investigation, which is in very early stages.”