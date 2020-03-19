Danaher wins U.S. approval to buy GE Biopharma, with conditions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Danaher Corp (DHR.N) has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy General Electric’s biopharmaceutical business, GE Biopharma, for $21.4 billion on condition it sell some assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

South Korea’s antitrust watchdog approved the proposed acquisition in February on condition that they sell certain assets to address monopoly concerns. The EU approved it in December.

Danaher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To approve the deal, the FTC required the companies to sell ten of its products to German-based Sartorius AG.

The products include microcarrier beads, which provide a surface to grow cells, five chromatography products and a filtration system used in cell growth, among others.

The five-member commission were split on whether the deal should be approved, with three Republicans voting yes and the two Democrats voting no.