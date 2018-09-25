Geely says committed to be long-term partner for Daimler

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co remains committed to being a long-term partner for Daimler, vice president Frank Li said, as talks about cooperation possibilities between the groups continue.

FILE PHOTO - Li Shufu, founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, attends the Volvo's S90 news conference in Shanghai, China November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Li, in comments made to Reuters on the sidelines of a panel discussion in Frankfurt, declined to comment on when talks would be concluded but reiterated that Geely was seeking to remain a supportive long-term strategic partner.

Li said Geely has not accumulated options to raise its stake in Daimler beyond 9 percent. “We have denied that,” he said.