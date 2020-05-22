China's Geely to explore deeper cooperation with Daimler: chairman

A building of the Geely Auto Research Institute is seen in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Geely will explore the possibility of deeper cooperation with German luxury automaker Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), its Chairman Li Shufu said on Friday.

Geely built a 9.69% stake in Stuttgart-based Daimler in 2018. The two companies formed a China-based venture to build electric Smart cars and a separate premium ride-hailing venture. They also invested in Volocopter, a flying taxi company.

Geely would also “launch several new products and services to our markets around the world” this year, Li said in a statement to Reuters. Geely plans to roll out Lynk & Co cars in Europe this year.

Li also said Chinese auto market is returning to normal and global auto supply chain disruption is “temporary and manageable.”