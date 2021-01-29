Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology News

Geely says to make EVs for Faraday Future with Foxconn

By Reuters Staff

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Friday it and Foxconn are in talks to provide contract manufacturing services to electric vehicle maker Faraday Future.

Geely said in a statement that it had signed a framework agreement to offer technology and engineering support to Faraday Future, and had become a minority investor in Faraday Future’s listing.

Foxconn declined to comment on the manufacturing partnership.

Reuters reported on Monday that Faraday Future plans to set up a new base in China and enlist Geely for contract manufacturing services, citing people familiar with the matter.

Faraday Future will go public through a merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined entity at $3.4 billion.

With the global EV business, dominated by the likes of Tesla Inc, growing at an explosive pace, a flurry of EV makers are rushing to tap the red-hot initial public offering (IPO) market.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

