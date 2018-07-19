Exclusive: EU regulators to investigate Thales, Gemalto deal: sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to open a full-scale investigation into French aerospace and defense group Thales’ (TCFP.PA) 4.8-billion-euro ($5.6 billion) bid for Franco-Dutch chipmaker Gemalto (GTO.AS), two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Neuilly, near Paris, May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The move by the European Commission comes after Thales declined to offer concessions to address concerns about overlaps with Gemalto, the people said. The deadline to do so was July 16.