FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 19, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Exclusive: EU regulators to investigate Thales, Gemalto deal: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to open a full-scale investigation into French aerospace and defense group Thales’ (TCFP.PA) 4.8-billion-euro ($5.6 billion) bid for Franco-Dutch chipmaker Gemalto (GTO.AS), two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Neuilly, near Paris, May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The move by the European Commission comes after Thales declined to offer concessions to address concerns about overlaps with Gemalto, the people said. The deadline to do so was July 16.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.