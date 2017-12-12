Gemalto says board has until Friday to review unsolicited Atos bid

PARIS (Reuters) - French security software maker Gemalto (GTO.AS) has until Friday to review the unsolicited all-cash bid made by consulting firm Atos (ATOS.PA), Gemalto’s board said on Tuesday.
“The company subsequently informed Atos that it would carefully review the proposal and respond to it before such date,” it said in a statement.
Atos offered 4.3 billion euros ($5.06 billion), or 46 euros a share, dividend included, to buy all of Gemalto to boost its cyber security services as states and big corporations seek to cope with a growing number of attacks on the Internet worldwide.
Gemalto has taken Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and JPMorgan (JPM.N) as financial advisor. Law firm Allen & Overy acts as its legal advisor.
