FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gemalto says board has until Friday to review unsolicited Atos bid
Sections
Featured
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
Future of Money
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
In Brexit Britain, economic gravity will take its toll
Commentary
In Brexit Britain, economic gravity will take its toll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 12, 2017 / 7:27 AM / in an hour

Gemalto says board has until Friday to review unsolicited Atos bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French security software maker Gemalto (GTO.AS) has until Friday to review the unsolicited all-cash bid made by consulting firm Atos (ATOS.PA), Gemalto’s board said on Tuesday.

The shadow of an attendee is cast below a logo of Franco-Dutch technology firm Gemalto during a news conference in Paris February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

“The company subsequently informed Atos that it would carefully review the proposal and respond to it before such date,” it said in a statement.

Atos offered 4.3 billion euros ($5.06 billion), or 46 euros a share, dividend included, to buy all of Gemalto to boost its cyber security services as states and big corporations seek to cope with a growing number of attacks on the Internet worldwide.

Gemalto has taken Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and JPMorgan (JPM.N) as financial advisor. Law firm Allen & Overy acts as its legal advisor.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by GV De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.