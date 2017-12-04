FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GEMS picks JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Bank of America for $5 billion IPO: sources
December 4, 2017 / 10:56 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

GEMS picks JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Bank of America for $5 billion IPO: sources

Dasha Afanasieva

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - GEMS Education’s owners have chosen JP Morgan (JPM.N), Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) to lead the international private schools group’s initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said.

Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Luzern, Switzerland October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

GEMS, which operates more than 250 schools across 14 countries, could have a market capitalization of around $4.5-$5 billion in a London listing which is expected to take place in 2018, the sources said.

Backed by Dubai-based Fajr Capital, Bahraini state investment fund Mumtalakat and investment firm Blackstone (BX.N), GEMs said on Monday it had secured a $1.25 billion loan to refinance existing borrowings and support growth.

JP Morgan declined to comment, while the other banks chosen as joint global coordinators did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Alexander Smith

