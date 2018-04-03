EU regulators to decide on Prysmian-General Cable deal by May 8

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have set a May 8 deadline to decide whether to allow Italian cable maker Prysmian’s (PRY.MI) $3 billion acquisition of U.S. peer General Cable (BGC.N).

Prysmian, which sells cable to the energy and telecoms sectors, sought approval from the European Commission on March 28, a filing on the EU authority’s website showed on Tuesday.

The Commission can clear the deal with or without concessions or it can launch a four-month investigation if it has serious concerns the takeover may hurt rivals and customers.

The takeover gained unconditional clearance in the United States on March 9.