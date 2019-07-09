Business News
General Dynamics' IT unit wins $2 billion contract from U.S. Department of State

(Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) said on Tuesday it won a $2 billion contract to continue supporting global security, engineering and supply chain missions for the U.S. Department of State.

The contract was awarded to the company’s information technology unit and includes a base period of five years.

Under the contract, the unit will provide the State Department with technical security systems, hybrid supply chain management and a global logistics and transportation network.

