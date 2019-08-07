Former Defense Secretary Mattis rejoins General Dynamics board

FILE PHOTO: A General Dynamics NASSCO ship yard entrance is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will rejoin the board of defense company General Dynamics Corp (GD.N), seven months after quitting his job in the Trump administration over disagreements about the president’s foreign policy, the defense contractor said on Wednesday.

Mattis, a retired Marine general, previously served on General Dynamics’ board but resigned in 2017 to take the top job at the Pentagon after being nominated by President Donald Trump.