General Dynamics 2019 outlook disappoints, shares fall

(Reuters) - U.S. aerospace and defense company General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday forecast disappointing 2019 profit and said margins on its business jets would not improve substantially until 2020, sending shares down nearly 6 percent.

FILE PHOTO - The General Dynamics Land Systems - Canada factory is seen in London, Ontario, Canada October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

The results indicated that the company was slower to nail down manufacturing processes for its newest jets than it hopes, overshadowing a strong performance in the quarter led by information technology services.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company forecast 2019 earnings to be in the range of $11.60 to $11.70 per share, below analysts’ average estimate of $12, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

Shares of the company, which were up 4 percent immediately after the company’s results release, reversed course following the negative comments on the conference call.

Margins at the aerospace unit, the company’s largest by profit, fell to 14.1 percent during the quarter, compared with 17 percent a year ago, pulling down the overall margins as well.

“G500 carry very little margins”, and the company will continue to ramp up production in first and second quarter, Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic said on a post-earnings call with analysts. She predicted earnings and margin expansion in 2020.

Jeff Windau, an analyst at Edward Jones, said the “light earnings guidance was driven in part by lower-than-expected Aerospace margins.”

The company’s aerospace book-to-bill ratio, which measures orders against deliveries, fell to 0.8 times for the quarter, compared with 1.4 times in the previous quarter.

Revenue from the company’s aerospace unit, which makes business jets, rose 36.4 percent to $2.7 billion, as the company’s Gulfstream jet deliveries, another important metric for the company, rose to 42 units from 30 in the same quarter a year ago.

However, total operating margins for the quarter were 11.8 percent, down from 12.8 percent last year, with declines in its aerospace and mission systems units.

Net earnings for the company, which makes a wide range of weapons and communications systems for the U.S. military, rose to $909 million, or $3.07 per share, from $636 million, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $2.99 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue rose 25.4 percent to $10.38 billion, beating estimates of $10.36 billion.