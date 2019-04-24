General Dynamics beats profit estimates on higher Gulfstream deliveries

FILE PHOTO: A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, U.S. October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. aerospace and defense company General Dynamics Corp beat the average analyst estimate for quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher deliveries of its Gulfstream jets.

Shares of the Falls Church, Virginia-based company rose 2.5 percent to $186.90 in premarket trading.

Revenue from the company’s aerospace unit rose 23 percent to $2.24 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, as Gulfstream deliveries, an important metric for investors, increased to 34, from 26 a year earlier. Revenue at the company’s IT unit, which serves the Department of Defense, also jumped 91 percent to $2.17 billion.

Defense contractors like General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman Corp are expected to benefit from higher defense spending as U.S. President Donald Trump’s looser policies on foreign arms sales is boosting demand for missiles and fighter jets.

Forecasters and corporate planemakers expect higher business jet deliveries this year, fueled by the recent entry into service of new aircraft such as Bombardier’s Global 7500 and U.S. rival Gulfstream’s G500.

Net earnings for the company fell to $745 million, or $2.56 per share, in the quarter, from $799 million, or $2.65 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $2.42 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue rose 23 percent to $9.26 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $8.84 billion.