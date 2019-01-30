General Dynamics beats profit estimates on strong IT demand

FILE PHOTO - The General Dynamics Land Systems - Canada factory is seen in London, Ontario, Canada October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. aerospace and defense company General Dynamics Corp beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for the IT services it provides to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Shares of the Falls Church, Virginia-based company rose 3.2 percent to $181.60 before the bell.

Revenue at the company’s IT unit jumped 93.3 percent to $2.38 billion in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31. General Dynamics bought IT services-heavy CSRA Inc for $9.7 billion last year.

U.S. weapons makers are expected to gain from higher defense spending and demand for fighter jets, tanks and other systems, as President Trump’s administration seeks to make the country an even bigger arms merchant to the world.

In December, Trump backed plans to request $750 billion from Congress for defense spending in 2019, signaling a rise in Pentagon spending at a time of potential belt-tightening elsewhere in the government.

Total new Gulfstream jet deliveries, another important metric for the company, rose to 42 units from 30 in the same quarter a year ago.

Net earnings for the company, which makes a wide range of weapons and communications systems for the U.S. military, rose to $909 million, or $3.07 per share, from $636 million, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts’ on average expected a profit of $2.99 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue rose 25.4 percent to $10.38 billion, beating estimates of $10.36 billion.