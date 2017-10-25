FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Dynamics earnings top Wall St expectations
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 1:04 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

General Dynamics earnings top Wall St expectations

Mike Stone

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp (GD.N), maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher sales in its combat systems unit that makes battle tanks.

The company’s third-quarter 2017 results showed net earnings from continuing operations up 4.5 percent to $764 million, or $2.52 per share, up from $731 million or $2.36 per share a year ago.

Wall Street analysts expected $2.44 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, General Dynamics reported $7.6 billion in quarterly revenue, a 1-percent drop from last year, missing Wall Street analyst estimates of $7.94 billion.

The Falls Church Virginia-based defense contractor said its total order backlog at end of third-quarter 2017 was $63.9 billion, up 9.2 percent from the end of the previous quarter.​

The company-wide operating margin for the third quarter was 13.9 percent, a 60 basis-point increase. General Dynamics had also improved operating margins by 60 basis points during the second quarter.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, DC; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.