General Dynamics profit beats expectations; corporate jet sales flag

(Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, with sales of tanks and weapons systems boosted by greater U.S. defense spending, but the company’s overall sales were hit by flagging sales for corporate jets.

FILE PHOTO: A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, U.S. October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Quarterly profit margins shrank 5 percent from 14.1 to 13.4 percent since last year as the company increased investment in research and development but it was still enough to beat Wall Street analyst estimates.

The company’s shares dropped 2.3 percent in pre-market trading.

Sales in the combat systems unit rose 11.9 percent to $1.44 billion in the quarter ended April 1. But the company’s aerospace division, its biggest unit, reported a 12 percent drop in revenue due to lower deliveries of its larger cabin Gulfstream aircraft.

“We think Gulfstream business jet deliveries have found a bottom and the aerospace segment will begin growing again,” Morningstar analyst Chris Higgins said in a pre-earnings note.

The business jet market has struggled to recover since the financial crisis, with overall global sales last year about half of the 1,317 planes delivered in 2008.

Also supporting the company this quarter was more favorable tax treatment following a U.S. tax law change passed last year.

Earlier this month, General Dynamics bought peer CSRA Inc CSRA.N in a deal valued at about $9.7 billion. The competitive sale process for CSRA was won by General Dynamics because it was able to pay cash, something other bidders were unable to do.

General Dynamics free cash flow from operation was negative $600 million.

During the quarter, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company’s order backlog shrank from $63.1 billion at the end of 2017 to $62.1 billion.

Net earnings rose to $799 million, or $2.65 per share, in the quarter ended April 1 from $763 million, or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $2.49 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $7.5 billion from $7.4 billion.