General Dynamics profit beats estimates on IT services demand

(Reuters) - General Dynamics (GD.N) topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the maker of Gulfstream jets and U.S. Navy ships benefited from stronger demand at its combat systems and information technology businesses.

FILE PHOTO: A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, U.S. October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Sales at its IT services unit more than doubled after the company closed its $9.7 billion purchase of CSRA Inc early in the quarter. The U.S. government is in the midst of a broad modernization effort.

Sales of combat systems, including battle tanks, rose 8.5 percent during the quarter.

The results come as U.S. arms makers seek to take advantage of expanding defense budgets in NATO countries and in other regions.

Defense budgets in the U.S. are increasing as well. On Monday, Senate and House negotiators reached agreement on a $716 billion defense policy bill.

Revenue jumped nearly 20 percent to $9.19 billion.

Its aerospace division, which makes business jets, reported a nearly 9 percent drop in revenue as quarterly Gulfstream aircraft deliveries slipped to 26 from 30 a year earlier. Still, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said orders for the jets were up 21 percent versus the same quarter last year.

General Dynamics’ net earnings climbed to $786 million, or $2.62 per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, from $749 million, or $2.45 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, General Dynamics earned $2.82 per share, topping analysts’ average estimate of $2.49 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

During the quarter, the total order backlog for General Dynamics grew 6.7 percent from $62.1 billion to $66.3 billion.