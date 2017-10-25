General Dynamics profit tops expectations, revenue falls

(Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp (GD.N), maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher sales in its combat systems unit that makes battle tanks.

However, a 1-percent year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue to $7.6 billion missed Wall Street analyst estimates of $7.94 billion, sending shares down nearly two percent before recovering during morning trading.

On a conference call with Wall Street analysts, Chief Financial Officer Jason Aiken said “lower-than-expected Army product sales impacted the third quarter and the Army had trouble executing after the six-month continuing resolution and, of course, the change in administrations slowed some execution as well.”

In July, General Dynamics’ CEO Phebe Novakovic had warned that U.S. President Donald Trump’s failure to fill dozens of senior-level positions at the Pentagon made it difficult for defense contractors to forecast business.

General Dynamic’s Information Systems and Technology business unit (IS&T) has thousands of shorter sales-cycle service contracts which can reflect delays quickly. IS&T revenue increased by $50 million, or 2.3 percent, over the second quarter, but was down 7.6 percent compared with the same quarter last year.

Aiken said by the end of the year, IS&T will be flat versus last year.

The company’s third-quarter 2017 results showed net earnings from continuing operations up 4.5 percent to $764 million, or $2.52 per share, up from $731 million or $2.36 per share a year ago.

Wall Street analysts expected $2.44 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Falls Church Virginia-based defense contractor said its total order backlog at end of third-quarter 2017 was $63.9 billion, up 9.2 percent from the end of the previous quarter.​

The company-wide operating margin for the third quarter was 13.9 percent, a 60 basis-point increase. General Dynamics had also improved operating margins by 60 basis points during the second quarter.

Shares were down $1.90 to $210.15 in morning trading.