General Dynamics beats third-quarter profit estimates

(Reuters) - Weapons maker General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by higher demand for its IT services by U.S. government agencies.

FILE PHOTO: A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, U.S. October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The company closed its $9.7 billion purchase of IT services-heavy CSRA Inc in the middle of the year. This was the first full quarter for General Dynamics to report the results of that business as the U.S. government is in the midst of a broad modernization effort.

Revenue rose at all of the company’s businesses, with its information technology unit recording the biggest jump. Revenue from the business more than doubled to $2.31 billion, as it won several contracts during the reported quarter, including those from the U.S. Census Bureau and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Revenue from the company’s aerospace division, which makes business jets, rose 1.8 percent, however Gulfstream jet deliveries decreased to 27 from 30.

The company’s net earnings rose 11 percent to $851 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.89 per share, beating Refinitiv estimates of $2.76.

Total revenue rose 20 percent to $9.09 billion, but fell short of estimates of $9.38 billion.