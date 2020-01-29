General Dynamics tops profit estimates on higher aerospace sales

(Reuters) - General Dynamics (GD.N) on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit above Wall Street estimates, helped by higher sales in its aerospace unit that makes Gulfstream business jets.

The company’s results come at a time when weapon makers are seen to likely benefit from the U.S.-Iran tensions over the past few months.

The company delivered 44 Gulfstream jets in the quarter, up from 42 a year ago.

Defense contractors like General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) are expected to outperform this year, as seen in the sector’s general pattern during U.S. presidential election years.

Sales in its aerospace unit grew 8.4% to $2.93 billion. The company said it received first orders for its G700 Gulfstream jets in the fourth quarter, adding that deliveries would begin in 2022.

The company’s net earnings rose to $1.02 billion, or $3.51 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $909 million, or $3.07 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of $3.44 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The maker of a wide range of weapons and communications systems for the U.S. military posted a 3.8% rise in its revenue at $10.77 billion.