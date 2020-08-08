General Dynamics' Bath Iron Works unit, union reach deal to end strike

(Reuters) - Bath Iron Works, a unit of General Dynamics Corp (GD.N), and a union reached an agreement to end a strike by shipyard workers in Bath, Maine, the defense contractor and the union said on Saturday.

About 4,300 workers represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local S6 have been on strike since June 22, General Dynamics said in a statement.

A local media report bit.ly/31t2Pzo suggested that the dispute was centered on subcontractors, seniority and work rules rather than on wages and benefits, with the proposed contract giving shipbuilders annual wage increases of 3% over three years.

The agreement is subject to a ratification vote by the union’s members, the company said.

"We greatly appreciate the assistance of Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro and AFL-CIO Metal Trades Department President Jimmy Hart for their help in bringing the parties together," General Dynamics Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic said prn.to/30EUyt3.

In a separate statement, the union confirmed it had reached a tentative three-year contract agreement with the company.

“Local S6 members will receive the contract in the mail and vote online and via phone in the coming weeks,” the union said.