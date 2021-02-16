General Electric expects negative cash flow in first quarter 2021: CEO

FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is seen in a Sears store in Schaumburg, Illinois, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co expects a cash outflow in the first quarter of 2021, Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said at a Barclays Industrial Conference on Tuesday.

Culp said the first three months of the year tends to be the industrial conglomerate’s “softest” quarter.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expect the Boston-based company to report a cash outflow of $671.7 million in the quarter through March.

GE last month forecast free cash flow of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion this year after generating cash flow of $4.4 billion in the December quarter.