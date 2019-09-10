Paris prosecutor investigating General Electric's France chief: source

PARIS (Reuters) - The Paris prosecutor has opened an investigation into allegations of improper acquisition of interest by the head of General Electric in France, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

Hugh Bailey started working at GE in France in November 2017, before stepping up to the role of general manager in April. He previously worked in the French economy ministry when it was led by France’s now president, Emmanuel Macron.

GE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.