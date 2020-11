FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort, France, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

(Reuters) - General Electric Co warned employees of more job cuts at its aviation unit as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact commercial air travel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal video message.