General Electric CEO warns of negative cash flow in 2020

The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort, France, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) on Thursday warned 2020 free cash flow would be negative as it struggles with weakness in its aviation and power units due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company also expects second-quarter free cash outflow to be between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion, wider than analysts’ average estimate of negative $2.5 billion, GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp told investors at the Bernstein Conference.