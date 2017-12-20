FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 12:23 PM / a few seconds ago

Cheerios cereal maker General Mills posts 2 percent rise in sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Mills Inc’s (GIS.N) quarterly sales rose 2.1 percent, helped by strong demand for its cereal and snack brands such as Lucky Charms and Nature Valley.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $430.5 million in the second quarter ended Nov. 26 from $481.8 million a year earlier, due to heavy discounting.

    On a per-share basis, earnings fell to 74 cents from 80 cents.

    The company’s net sales rose to $4.20 billion from $4.11 billion.

    Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
