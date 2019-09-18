General Mills misses quarterly sales estimate, shares fall

FILE PHOTO: General Mills cereals rest on a shelf inside of a grocery store in New York, U.S., March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - General Mills Inc’s (GIS.N) quarterly sales missed Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, hit by weak demand for its baking products and snacks in the United States and a slowdown in the international markets, sending its shares down about 4% before the bell.

The Cheerios cereal maker has been struggling to boost sales for its snacks and yogurt in the U.S. as consumers move away from processed and sugary foods to healthier options.

Sales from its North America retail unit, its biggest business, were flat at $2.38 billion with a 1% revenue drop in the U.S. snacks division and meals and baking segment.

The company also saw sales decline in its international markets that include Europe & Australia and Asia and Latin America, partly hurt by a strong dollar.

“We got off to a slower start in our other segments, and we’re taking actions to drive topline improvement for those segments,” General Mills Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening said in a statement.

Its pet segment, however, showed a 7% rise in sales on growing demand for premium pet foods.

Overall, company’s net sales slipped 2.2% to $4 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $4.08 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, excluding items, the company earned 79 cents per share, beating analysts expectation of 77 cents, helped by cost savings efforts.