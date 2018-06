(Reuters) - Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc (GIS.N) on Wednesday reported a 13 percent drop in quarterly profit due to higher input and freight costs.

FILE PHOTO: General Mills breakfast cereal is shown for sale in Carlsbad, California, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake/File Photo

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $354.4 million, or 59 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 27 from $408.9 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $3.89 billion from $3.81 billion.