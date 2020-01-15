General Motors moves over 1,350 temporary workers to full-time jobs

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

(Reuters) - General Motors Co. (GM.N) said on Wednesday more than 1,350 hourly employees at its assembly plants in the United States will transition into full-time roles in the first quarter of 2020.

The employees are from 14 General Motors manufacturing facilities in Michigan, Indiana, New York, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky, the company said in a statement here

The full-time status will offer the employees better medical benefits, company contributions to their retirement plans or the 401(k), and profit sharing as well as life insurance coverages.

General Motors and labor union United Auto Workers (UAW) reached a deal in October following a five-week nationwide strike that pushed for better wages and benefits for temporary workers who earned less than permanent UAW employees.