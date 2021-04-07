Factbox: GM expands range of mobility services, some with partners

(Reuters) - General Motors Co is supplementing its core business of building and selling vehicles with an ever-expanding range of software- and data-driven products and services, including the following:

FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

BrightDrop

• E-Delivery: Electric products, including vans, for commercial fleets such as FedEx, with related software services from fleet management to predictive analytics; starting late 2021

Cruise

• Robotaxis: Automated transport of people and goods, in partnership with Honda Motor and Microsoft; no confirmed launch date

OnStar

• Insurance: Data-driven vehicle coverage; launched in 2020, available nationwide by late 2021

• Guardian: Mobile app for safety and security; launched in 2020

• Business Solutions: Data analytics and services, including Vehicle Insights, wi-fi connectivity and safety services for commercial customers; launched in 2020

Other

• Infotainment: Embedded voice, navigation and app systems, in partnership with Google; launching in 2021

• E-Commerce: Online voice-assisted services in the vehicle, in partnership with Amazon; launched in 2020

• Subscription: Super Cruise driver assistance technology plans available on increasing number of vehicles