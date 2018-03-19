Benetton's Edizione mulls stake increase in Generali: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Edizione, the holding company of Italian entrepreneur family Benetton, is considering increasing its stake in insurer Generali (GASI.MI) from its current level of about 2 percent, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The Assicurazioni Generali logo is seen in downtown Milan, Italy, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday that Edizione was considering raising its stake to as much as 5 percent, but that no final decision had been taken.

Buying 3 percent of Generali would cost around 740 million euros ($909 million) at current market prices.

($1 = 0.8141 euros)