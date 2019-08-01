August 1, 2019 / 5:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Generali confirms all targets after first-half results

FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen on the company's Tower, designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadidat, at the Milan's CityLife district, Italy November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer, Generali (GASI.MI), reported first-half operating profit above market estimates on Thursday and confirmed all of its three-year targets announced in November.

Net profit rose 34.6% to 1.8 billion euros ($1.99 billion), including capital gains from disposals for 480 million euros. Without those gains, net profit grew 6.4% to 1.31 billion, the company said in a statement.

Its solvency ratio at end-June, a measure of financial strength, fell to 209% from 217% at end-December, mainly due to the impact of regulatory changes in the first quarter. Excluding the impact of regulatory changes, the ratio remained stable.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Mark Bendeich

