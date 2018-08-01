FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
August 1, 2018 / 6:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Generali first-half net profit boosted by disposals beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) said on Wednesday its net profit in the first half rose 8.8 percent to beat expectations, boosted by disposals.

Europe’s third largest insurer said it expected to raise more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion) from asset disposals carried out, above a target of 1.0 billion euros.

Net profits in the period came in at 1.329 billion euros, above an analyst forecast provided by the company of 1.286 billion euros.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.