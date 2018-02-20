South Korea's finance minister vows to negotiate with GM over fate of plants

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Tuesday the government would hold talks with General Motors (GM.N) over the future of its four plants after the company announced the closure of one and left the other three in the balance.

GM last week announced it would shut down one of its plants in Gunsan in South Korea’s southwest by May, and decide within weeks on the remaining three plants in the country.

“(The government) will come up with its own stance after we go over the company’s plan on normalization, while continuing to have thorough discussions,” said Kim Dong-yeon to reporters.

Kim also said that related government agencies were having close talks over this issue, adding that he does not yet have a plan to meet GM’s top executive Berry Engle.