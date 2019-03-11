Deals
Railroad owner Genesee & Wyoming exploring a stake sale: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc, which owns and operates freight railroads, is exploring strategic options including the sale of a minority stake, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Darien, Connecticut-based company is working with a financial adviser and has begun early-stage talks with potential suitors including Brookfield Asset Management Inc and other infrastructure-investment firms, the report said without specifying the size of the minority stake.

Genesee & Wyoming, which has interests in 120 freight railroads worldwide, had a market capitalization of about $4.56 billion as of Friday’s close.

Genesee & Wyoming was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

