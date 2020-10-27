UK's Genius Sports to go public in $1.5 billion deal with New York-listed SPAC

(Reuters) - London-based Genius Sports Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would go public through a merger with New York-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dMY Technology Group Inc II DMYD.N, valuing it at about $1.5 billion, including debt.

The boards of both the companies have unanimously approved the transaction, the company said in a statement.

The new company is expected to trade its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GENI”, upon closing of the deal, the company said.

Genius Sports, which acquires data from sports events and supplies it to sports betting operators, maintains partnerships with over 500 sports organizations globally, including the NBA, NCAA, FIBA, FIFA, English Premier League and NASCAR.

Genius Sports Chief Executive Officer Mark Locke will be the CEO of the new merged entity, the company added.