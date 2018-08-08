FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
August 8, 2018 / 7:29 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

UnitedHealth is buying pharmacy operator Genoa: Axios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc has at least a tentative agreement to buy specialty pharmacy operator Genoa Health from private equity firm Advent International, news website Axios reported, citing a source familiar with the deal.

Genoa Chief Executive John Figueroa will move on and Chief Commercial Officer Mark Peterson will run the business for UnitedHealth, the report bit.ly/2MvSFW7 said.

Both UnitedHealth and Genoa Health were not immediately available for comments.

Bloomberg had reported bloom.bg/2Mxb0Ce on Tuesday that Advent International was in talk with potential buyers about selling Genoa Healthcare, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.