(Reuters) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC.N) said it would spin off its wholesale distribution business S.P. Richards into a separate company and merge it with office furniture distributor Essendant (ESND.O) in a deal structured as a Reverse Morris Trust. The deal implied a valuation of about $680 million for S.P. Richards. Genuine Parts shareholders will get $347 million in cash and 51 percent of the newly-formed combined company.

