(Reuters) - Asset manager Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU_u.TO) said on Tuesday it would buy 57% in Genworth Financial Inc’s (GNW.N) Canadian mortgage insurance unit for about C$2.4 billion ($1.81 billion).

Brookfield would buy about 4.9 million common shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc for C$48.86 per share, the company said. [reut.rs/2Z2K7LR]