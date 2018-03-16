FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 3:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Runaway chair lift injures skiers at Georgian resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least eight people were injured when a malfunctioning ski lift hurled people from their seats in the Georgian ski resort of Gaudari on Friday, local media reported.

General view aftermath of the ski-lift accident in Gudauri, Georgia, March 16, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Courtesy of IRYNA IADAK/via REUTERS

Video shot by people next to the lift, posted on social media, showed skiers jumping or falling from the carriages, as horrified onlookers shouted in panic.

The lift appeared to be moving backwards and dangerously fast, leading to a pile-up of broken and twisted chairs at the lift’s lowest point.

Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; Editing by Andrew Roche

