Georgian PM tested positive for coronavirus: press office

FILE PHOTO: Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia speaks to the media as he visits a polling station during a parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has tested positive for the coronavirus, his press office said on Monday.

Gakharia went into self-isolation in the morning after one of his bodyguards tested positive for COVID-19, it said in a statement.

“The prime minister feels well and will continue treatment at home,” his office said. Georgia, a South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people, has reported a total of 42,579 COVID-19 infections and 342 deaths as of Monday.