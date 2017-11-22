FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgian policeman, three terrorism suspects killed in police operation: state security
Sections
Featured
Mladic reduced to frail genocide defendant
war crimes
Mladic reduced to frail genocide defendant
A defector's getaway
North Korea
A defector's getaway
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
China
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2017 / 4:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Georgian policeman, three terrorism suspects killed in police operation: state security

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TBILISI (Reuters) - One Georgian special forces serviceman and three members of an armed group suspected of terrorism were killed on Wednesday in a police operation against the group on the outskirts of the capital Tbilisi, state security said.

Four other police were wounded and one member of the criminal group was arrested during the 20-hour operation at a residential block where the group was thought to be hiding.

The operation was launched late on Tuesday and went on through the night into Wednesday. Heavy shooting and explosions were heard throughout Wednesday. Residents of nearby buildings were evacuated.

“The members of the group are not Georgian citizens and it is assumed they are members of a terrorist organization,” state security administration deputy chief Nino Giorgobiani told reporters.

She said surveillance of the suspects had been going on for several weeks and that the state security service was working with international counter-terrorism bodies to identify the group’s members and their links to criminal networks.

Giorgobiani said efforts had been made to persuade the group’s members to give themselves up but they had refused to do this.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.