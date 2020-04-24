Business News
April 24, 2020 / 10:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Georgia expects its economy to contract 4% in 2020: prime minister

1 Min Read

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgia expects its economy to contract 4% in 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus, the ex-Soviet country’s prime minister said on Friday.

Giorgi Gakharia told the government the economy would lose 1.8 billion lari ($563 million) in revenue this year.

The government had been projecting 4.5% growth this year.

The South Caucasus country of 3.7 million has so far reported 431 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with five deaths.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alison Williams

