Initial results suggest Georgia presidential election heading to second round

Election Commission officials count votes after presidential election at a polling station in Kutaisi, Georgia, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Tornike Turabelidze

TBILISI (Reuters) - The first officials results from Georgia’s presidential election on Sunday showed that neither of the two frontrunners was likely to win enough votes to secure victory and they would face a second round run-off vote.

The head of the Central Election Commission, Tamar Zhvania, said that according to results from 13 percent of the polling stations, Salome Zurabishvili had secured 40.05 percent of the vote and Grigol Vashadze had won 37.93 percent.

The ruling Georgian Dream Party, whose candidate is French-born former foreign minister Zurabishvili, said that she would meet opposition candidate Vashadze in an election run-off.