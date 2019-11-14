U.S.
November 14, 2019 / 4:34 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Georgia executes man convicted of killing convenience store clerk

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ray Cromartie, convicted of shooting and killing a convenience store clerk more than 20 years ago, is seen in this undated handout photo taken at an unknown location. Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - The state of Georgia executed on Wednesday a man who was convicted of fatally shooting a convenience store clerk before stealing two 12-packs of beer with an accomplice more than 20 years ago, the state’s department of corrections said.

Ray Cromartie, 52, was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. EST (3:39 a.m. GMT) at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, for the killing of Richard Slysz in 1994.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below