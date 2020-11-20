Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Gunman releases all hostages in Georgian capital Tbilisi: police

By Reuters Staff

TBILISI (Reuters) - A gunman has released unharmed all nine hostages he had taken at a microfinance organisation in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Friday, police said.

According to preliminary information, the gunman was not demanding a ransom but had some social demands, including lower prices for medicines.

Last month, a masked gunman took 43 hostages during a bank robbery in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia. He disappeared after receiving a ransom of $500,000 and releasing all hostages.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Hugh Lawson

