EU seeks design bids for storage plant for Georgia's nuclear waste

OSLO (Reuters) - Sweden’s radiation safety authority launched a tender on Monday for the design of a nuclear storage and processing plant for Georgia’s Soviet-era radioactive waste.

The authority, SSM, is the coordinator of a European Union storage project activated after Georgia finished locating the waste. The country will receive 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.08 million) for two years for collaborating.

The tender closes on May 10, said SSM.

($1 = 9.2486 Swedish crowns)