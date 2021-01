FILE PHOTO: Georgia's former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili addresses the media as he visits a polling station during the presidential election in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Bidzina Ivanishvili, the head of Georgia’s ruling party and the country’s wealthiest man, said on Monday he was leaving politics for good, the TASS news agency cited a letter by the politician as saying.

Ivanishvili is head of the Georgian Dream party and served as prime minister in 2012 and 2013.