Georgia's likely next PM says will cut number of ministries to 11

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgia plans to reduce the number of ministries in a new government to 11 from 14 to cut costs, its likely next prime minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said on Monday.

Mamuka Bakhtadze, acting Finance Minister and Prime Minister nominee, speaks to the media in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

The ruling party has named Bakhtadze, a former finance minister, as its candidate to replace Giorgi Kvirikashvili, who quit last week after a disagreement with party leader, Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgia’s richest man.

Bakhtadze did not say which ministries would be cut.